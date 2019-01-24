EU Commission Expects to Get Mandate for Talks With US on Tariffs Before July

European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom has answered affirmatively to the relevant question on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
On 18 January, the European Commission submitted a draft mandate for such negotiations with the United States to the EU Council for approval. This is done within the framework of the implementation of the July agreements of the commission and US authorities.
Tensions between Washington and Brussels escalated last year when the EU filed a complaint with the WTO over US metal tariffs, which affected $7.3 billion in metal imports from Europe. The EU responded by imposing duties on $3.3 billion worth of US products — including steel, agricultural products, food staples, vessels, and clothing.
