UK PM Discussed With New Zealand's Prime Minister Future Deal, CPTPP Membership

May met with Ardern in London on Monday. The New Zealand Herald reported citing Ardern that the sides signed a mutual recognition agreement which provides certainty for New Zealand businesses if the United Kingdom leaves the European Union without a deal.
"A real pleasure to welcome New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to Downing Street once again. We discussed a future deal between the UK & New Zealand, membership for the UK in the CPTPP & met with members of the New Zealand armed forces serving with UK soldiers," May said on Twitter.
Last week, the withdrawal deal agreed by London and the European Union, was voted down in the UK House of Commons, forcing the UK government to hold a series of cross-party talks to try to reach a consensus. On Monday, May set out her plan B to break the deadlock but said she could not take a "no-deal" Brexit off the table.
