Register
20:45 GMT +321 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Migrants heading to Germany during a snow shower at the German-Austrian border near Wegscheid, Germany, Saturday Nov. 21, 2015

    Record Number of Migrants Sent Back From Germany to Other EU Countries in 2018

    © AP Photo / Armin Weigel/dpa
    Europe
    Get short URL
    102

    The spike is viewed as a sign that the Dublin Regulation, which allows for refugees to be sent back to the country where they first entered the continent, is being put into practice more efficiently, although it remains an irritant for migrant entry points like Hungary, Greece, and Italy.

    From January to the end of November 2018, Germany deported 8,658 asylum seekers to other EU countries, which is more than the previous year’s record of 7,102 deportees, the German outlet Sueddeutsche Zeitung reports. The newspaper cites the country’s Interior Ministry’s response to a corresponding request from lawmaker Ulla Jelpke, representing the left-wing party Die Linke.

    According to the report, in 2018 every third asylum case of the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) fell under Dublin Regulation, which is intended to determine which member state is responsible for an asylum claim. The EU's Dublin III Regulation stipulates that the country registering a migrant upon his or her arrival in Europe is the one that should process the corresponding asylum application. 

    In the first 11 months of 2018, the German migration office requested that other EU states take in 51,558 refugees who had arrived in Germany, while 35,375 pleas were approved. Thus, the share of deported refugees has risen sharply, to 24.5 percent from 15.1 in 2017.

    READ MORE: Mass Migration Planted 'Bomb' Under EU – Belgian Politician

    However, German authorities also complained that Hungary did not accept a single refugee back, while only five asylum seekers were returned to Greece, as Athens also rejected the vast majority of requests for "mostly unfounded" reasons, according to the report. Additionally, deportations to Bulgaria were overturned in two out of three cases. At the same time, Italy remained the main destination for deportations, as almost every third person was sent there. Almost half of the 7,205 refugees who headed to Germany from other member states of the bloc came from Greece.

    Jelpke, who requested the report, said that these figures point to the increased efficiency of the Dublin system, which she branded “unfair”, criticizing the attempt to put it into full practice as "simply inhuman".

    European countries have been experiencing a severe migration crisis since 2015 due to the influx of thousands of migrants and refugees fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and North Africa. Over the last year, Europe has been struggling to negotiate refugee quotas and a common European framework to share responsibility for immigrant arrivals. However, calls for European migrant gateway countries to take asylum seekers back and cooperate in accordance the Dublin Regulation have faced fierce resistance.

    READ MORE: EU Leaders Discuss Brexit, Russia, Migration, Fake News at Council Summit — MPs

    Italy, one of the main entry points for migrants in Europe, has been seeking to review the system as its new coalition government is pursuing a hard-line policy on immigration. Rome claims that the regulation is inadequate for managing migration flows and is calling for a fairer migrant resettlement system. Last summer, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said that Italy could not remain Europe's "refugee camp", while neighbouring countries close their borders and defend their borders with weapons. He also pledged to close Italian airports to any aircraft with migrants from Germany or any other EU country on board.

    Related:

    'Europe is Flooded With Migrants' Due to Politics of the West - Czech Politician
    WATCH African Migrants Trying to Reach Europe Inside of Mattresses
    Activist: 'The More Migrants That Europe Takes, The Less Safe Europeans Will Be'
    Austria Restricted Immigration as EU Schengen, Dublin Regulations 'Failed'
    EU May Revise Dublin Regulation by 2016 End Amid Migrant Crisis
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Lingerie Rocks': Spectacular Musical Fashion Show Hits Paris
    'Lingerie Rocks': Spectacular Musical Fashion Show Hits Paris
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse