Register
22:20 GMT +314 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Building of Council of Europe in Strasbourg

    EU Leaders Discuss Brexit, Russia, Migration, Fake News at Council Summit - MPs

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Fedorenko
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - European leaders discussed the Brexit uncertainty, relations with Russia, migration, and fight against disinformation on 14 December, the second day of the European Council summit.

    Brexit Woes

    Brexit was the main topic of the second summit day, as UK Prime Minister Theresa May continued her quest for further reassurances on Irish border.

    On Monday she said she was delaying the vote on the Brexit deal in the UK House of Commons since it was unlikely to pass, given the lawmakers' concerns over the Irish border backstop.

    Members of the European Parliament take part in a vote on the situation in Hungary during a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, September 12, 2018
    © REUTERS / Vincent Kessler
    British MEP Group Ordered to Repay Over €500k of EU Funds Spent on Unnecessary Luxury Events
    European Council President Donald Tusk said at his press conference on Friday that the European leaders had reaffirmed their endorsement of the withdrawal agreement and the political declaration on the future relationship.

    Tusk's words were yet another signal from the European Union that it would not renegotiate the deal. Tusk reiterated, however, that the backstop was an insurance policy, which would be only temporary in case it did have to be applied.

    May said at her press conference that her discussions with EU colleagues at the summit showed that further talks were possible, and she would talk to them to secure the reassurances that would satisfy the UK parliament.

    READ MORE: EU's Nord Stream 2 Resolution Political Move — Analysts

    President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker told reporters he respected May and her efforts on Brexit. Juncker added that, while watching the debate in the House of Commons on Brexit, he noticed lack of trust in the European Union among the UK lawmakers.

    "We have to bring down the temperature. These attacks coming from Westminster against Europe, against the European Commission will not be responded in the same way by the European Commission and by the European Union," Juncker said.

    Tusk joined Juncker in expressing his appreciation for May, adding that, in his view, the EU colleagues had "treated Prime Minister May with much greater empathy and respect than some British [members of parliament] MPs."

    Relations With Russia

    NATO's multinational battalion in Poland. (File)
    © Sputnik / Stringer
    EU Leaders Agree to Bolster Defence Autonomy While Minding NATO
    EU leaders discussed relations with Russia and Ukraine after a naval incident close to the Kerch Strait, in which Russia detained Ukrainian vessels and crew that breached the Russian maritime border.

    The European leaders expressed their strongest concern over the escalation at the Kerch Strait and the Azov Sea. They called for the immediate release of all detained Ukrainian seamen as well as the return of the seized vessels and free passage of all ships through the Kerch Strait.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron — as part of the Normandy format talks on Ukrainian settlement that include France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine — briefed other leaders on the implementation of the Minsk agreements. Merkel and Macron said that no progress had been made for a lasting peace in the southeast of Ukraine and the European Council took the political decision to roll over the economic sanctions against Russia.

    Migration and Fight on Xenophobia

    The council treated these two items as separate issues, but they appear to be linked. The rise of populist parties in Europe — many of the immigration hardliners that are quite often accused of racism by their opponents — has coincided with the influx of migrants.

    EU leaders discussed the reform of asylum rules, the so-called Dublin regulation, under which the country of migrants' entry to the bloc is considered responsible for them.

    READ MORE: Analyst on Why Iran-Controlled Strait of Hormuz Remains US's Weak Spot

    European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker (L) and European Council President Donald Tusk talk together after a news conference after the Valletta Summit on Migration, followed by an informal meeting of European Union heads of state and government in Valletta, Malta, November 12, 2015
    © REUTERS / Yves Herman
    Tusk, Juncker and Kurz Hold Presser on Day 2 of EU Summit in Brussels (VIDEO)
    The European Council wants further measures to reduce illegal migration and prevent the return to the uncontrolled inflow of 2015. Meanwhile, a number of EU member states, including Austria, Hungary, Italy, Slovakia and several others, have declined to endorse a UN migration pact, adopted earlier this week in Marrakech.

    To Gilles Lebreton, a member of the European Parliament and of French National Rally (RN) party, the UN compact is "a pure scandal", as it threatens to brand any criticism of migrants as xenophobic or racist.

    "That the Brussels Eurocrats try to impose it as a sort of European moral code, with the help of two leaders who will never be re-elected and have lost all credit with their own population, Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron, is totally unacceptable… We hope that the next government, for France at least, will take our country out of this migration pact, like the USA, Brazil and many other countries around the world," Lebreton told Sputnik.

    The migration pact split the ruling coalition in Belgium, urging Prime Minister Charles Michel to reshuffle the government as his coalition partners, the New Flemish Alliance (N-VA), objected to the agreement.

    "Through its extreme behaviour on the Marrakech Pact, which institutionalizes migratory chaos against the will of the overwhelming majority of its constituents, the Belgian prime minister’s party carries a heavy responsibility in the current political crisis. I invite the leaders of this party to come back to their senses and understand that we do not escape reality by vain verbal incantations," philosopher and political observer Drieu Godefridi told Sputnik.

    Mario Borghezio, a member of the European Parliament from Italy's Lega party, is concerned that the pact, although described as non-binding, will set up a kind of "moral obligation" that can be then used in courts.

    Discussions on Disinformation

    EU leaders agreed Friday that there was a need for a prompt response to any disinformation campaign.

    Borghezio, however, is concerned with the efforts to fight fake news that have been seen so far.

    "Until now, the various controllers and 'debunkers' appointed by various agencies or governments to fight fake news have proved to be very partial," the member of the European Parliament said.

    Janice Atkinson, an independent member of the European Parliament from the United Kingdom, believes that the debate on disinformation "is about the shutting down of the opposition."

    READ MORE: LIVE UPDATES: UK Parliament to Discuss EU Exit Amid Reports May Calls Off Vote

    "It’s got nothing to do with so-called fake news that alternative news sites are putting out," Atkinson told Sputnik.

    Nicola Tournay, the communication director for Belgium's Parti Populaire, believes that the idea for the anti-disinformation campaign has been promoted mainly by the French president.

    "He [Macron] should know that free speech and the liberty of information, even if it is not pleasant to the ears of the powerful people, is an absolute necessity in a democracy," Tournay told Sputnik.

    Climate and Euro

    Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a press conference after a special meeting of the European Council to endorse the draft Brexit withdrawal agreement and to approve the draft political declaration on future EU-UK relations on November 25, 2018 in Brussels.
    © AFP 2018 / Emmanuel Dunand
    Merkel: There is no Basis for Cancelling or Easing Anti-Russia Sanctions (VIDEO)
    Rounding off a tightly packed agenda are the discussions of the climate change, although this issue was addressed this week in much more detail at the talks in Poland's Katowice.

    In addition, the EU leaders discussed the reform of the Economic and Monetary Union (EMU) on the basis of a report by the Eurogroup. The idea is to strengthen the eurozone further, with reforms of the EMU. The key is to deepen the banking union and reduce the risks of failure in the banking world.

    Tusk said at the final press conference that the EU leaders agreed to set up "a common backstop for the Single Resolution Fund" and to grant the European Stability Mechanism larger powers.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speakers do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    UK Tory MEP Group Ordered to Repay €500k of EU Funds Spent on Luxury Events
    EU Leaders Agree to Bolster Defence Autonomy While Minding NATO
    EU's Nord Stream 2 Resolution Political Move - Analysts
    Tusk, Juncker and Kurz Hold Presser on Day 2 of EU Summit in Brussels (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    agreement, summit, Brexit, European Council, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 8 - 14 December
    This Week in Pictures: 8 - 14 December
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse