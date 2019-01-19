Bavarian PM Markus Söder Elected Chairman of Christian Social Union

Following the October 14 election in Bavaria, the Christian Social Union (CSU) lost its absolute majority in the state's legislative body and had to sign a coalition agreement with the Free Voters bloc.

Minister President of Bavaria Markus Söder was elected on Saturday as the new head of the CSU party following the resignation of Horst Seehofer, who had led the party since 2008.

On October 14, the German state of Bavaria held an election in the unicameral Landtag.

The CSU, the sister party of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), showed the second worst election result in the party's history in Bavarian elections and received 37.2 percent of votes, which corresponded to 85 seats in the Landtag and was not enough to form the government unilaterally.

Bad election results prompted then-head of the CSU Horst Seehofer to resign, while Angela Merkel announced that she wouldn't run for the leader of the CDU party.