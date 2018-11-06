CSU's Soder Reelected as Bavarian Prime Minister - Reports

BERLIN (Sputnik) - Markus Soder, a member of the German Christian Social Union (CSU), was reelected on Tuesday as the prime minister of the Free State of Bavaria, with 110 of the Bavarian parliament's 202 members have endorsed his candidacy, N-tv reported.

According to Germany's N-tv channel, Soder is now expected to present his cabinet and secretaries of state to the Landtag on November 12. The Free Voters bloc is expected to receive three ministerial posts in the fields of economy and energy, culture and ecology.

The maintenance of stability and Bavaria's consistent development have been declared the central objective of the future Bavarian government.

The CSU, the sister party of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats, showed the second worst election result in the party's history in Bavarian elections and received 37.2 percent of votes, which corresponded to 85 seats in the Landtag and was not enough to form the government unilaterally.

On October 14, the German state of Bavaria held an election in the unicameral Landtag. As a result of the election, the CSU has lost the absolute majority in the state's legislative body and had to sign a coalition agreement with the Free Voters bloc. The two political forces have received a total of 112 seats in the Bavarian parliament.