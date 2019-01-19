The Long Haul: 'Yellow Vests' Launch 10th Weekend of Protests in France (VIDEO)

The demonstration, scheduled for Saturday, is titled "Act 10".
However, the protest will not be the only one to take place in Paris. Protests are also planned to take place on the Place de la Bastille.
The "Yellow Vests" rallies (named after the reflective garment French drivers are required to have in their vehicles) started in mid-November.
While the French government scrapped its planned hike in fuel taxes, which initially sparked the protests, the "yellow vests" have evolved into a broader movement against unwelcome government policies and rising living costs. The rallies have been marked by violent clashes between protesters and police.
