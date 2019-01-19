The Long Haul: 'Yellow Vests' Launch 10th Weekend of Protests in France (VIDEO)

France's "yellow vests" are holding another large-scale demonstration in Paris. The event's Facebook site states that the protesters intend to gather in the square near the Hotel National des Invalides, after which they plan to march through the streets of the French capital.

The demonstration, scheduled for Saturday, is titled "Act 10".

However, the protest will not be the only one to take place in Paris. Protests are also planned to take place on the Place de la Bastille.

The "Yellow Vests" rallies (named after the reflective garment French drivers are required to have in their vehicles) started in mid-November.

While the French government scrapped its planned hike in fuel taxes, which initially sparked the protests, the "yellow vests" have evolved into a broader movement against unwelcome government policies and rising living costs. The rallies have been marked by violent clashes between protesters and police.

