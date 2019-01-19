Yellow Vests Protests Continue Despite President Macron's Outreach

French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking on Tuesday in front of the mayors of the Normandy Region in the city of Gran Burteruld, launched a national debate on current social and economic issues raised by the Yellow Vests movement, in a bid to assuage their anger.
Meanwhile, in other cities across France, protesters are also beginning to gather on the streets — estimates of the number of rally-goers haven't been provided yet.
Paris has deployed some 5,000 police officers in the capital in preparation of the rallies, with similar steps being taken in other French cities and towns.
