Russian-Greek Commission on Economic, Tech Cooperation to Meet in Thessaloniki

ATHENS (Sputnik) – The next session of the Russian-Greek intergovernmental commission on economic, industrial, scientific and technological cooperation is planned to be held in Thessaloniki in April, George Katrougkalos, the alternate foreign minister of Greece, said.

On Friday, Katrougkalos, who co-chairs the commission alongside Russian Transport Minister Evgeny Ditrich, held a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko in Athens.

"[We have discussed] holding the next session of the joint commission in Thessaloniki in April. We have agreed to properly organize it and exchange all the necessary information in order for the meeting to be productive. We will continue the discussion on the level of ministers," the Greek diplomat said.

Katrougkalos noted that his meeting with Grushko was held in a warm atmosphere. The sides reiterated their commitment to further improve bilateral relations, discussed various multilateral issues and expressed the need to overcome disagreements through dialogue, according to Katrougkalos.

The previous session of the Russian-Greek commission took place in Moscow on December 5-6 and was followed by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ visit to Russia for talks with President Vladimir Putin. Katrougkalos then called the meeting successful.