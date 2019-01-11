Merkel Recognises Nazi Crimes in Greece, Remains Silent on WWII Reparations

Greece has been demanding war reparations from Germany, with President Prokopis Pavlopoulos telling Angela Merkel that Athens had grounds to pursue a legal claim for billions of euros.

Chancellor Angela Merkel has admitted Germany's "historic responsibility" for the Nazi crimes in Greece during the Second World War, however, the top politician hasn't particularly touched upon the issue of reparations.

"We know how much suffering we, as Germany in the time of Nazism, have brought to Greece," the German chancellor added.

While speaking at a joint press conference with Merkel in Athens on Friday, Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos stated that the country had grounds to pursue a legal claim for billions of euros in reparations for the WWII crimes committed by the Nazis.

"As Greeks, we consider these demands legally active and (can be) judicially pursued and should be solved in the competent European forum, judicial forum," the president emphasised.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW