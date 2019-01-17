Register
08:48 GMT +317 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A sculpture of the Satanic god Baphomet unveiled by The Satanic Temple in Detroit, Michigan

    UK Woman Stumbles Upon Ritual Involving Blood-Covered Couple Having Sex - Report

    The Satanic Temple Courtesy Photo
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The bizzare act even involved a group of strangely-clad people standing around in a circle, the report says.

    A woman was walking her dog in a Yorkshire park when she stumbled upon a scene out of a horror movie: a cult ritual involving a couple having sex while covered in what appeared to be a crow's bird, according to the Daily Mail.

    The anonymous 42-years old woman discovered the strange ceremony after her dog Kye smelled something and ran into the depths of Hawksworth Woods in Leeds, the report says.

    "Kye disappeared and I heard what I thought was shouting and swearing from the woods," the woman told reporters.

    Anastasia Vashukevich (Nastya Rybka)
    © Photo: Youtube/Maksim Polotsky
    Belarusian Model Pleads Guilty to Sex Crimes in Thailand
    What she saw when she caught up with Kye was several men clad in beige robes and hats that resembled swimming caps standing in a circle. In its centre was a naked woman lying flat, and a naked man kneeling before her and chanting.

    "The woman was laid down flat on her back with her arms and legs out like a snow angel and with her eyes shut," she said.

    Then, the couple proceeded to have sex, with the man smearing the body of his lover with the blood of a dead bird — presumably a crow — whose dead corpse was lying nearby, she said.

    According to the woman, the strange ceremony could have been a fertility rite.

    The woman grabbed her dog and used a mobile phone to call her friend. She did not take any pictures or video recordings of the act, Daily Mail reports.

    She and her friend then went to Hawksworth Primary School nearby, concerned that children might stumble upon the ceremony on their way to class. The act reportedly took place a mere 20 metres into the woods and barely 100 metres away from the school's playground.

    Shiva N'Zigou (File)
    © AFP 2018 / FRANK PERRY
    Incest, Ritual Killing & Forgery: Shocking Revelations of Gabonese Footballer Released Online
    A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said they received only one call about the alleged act of 'indecent exposure'. 

    However, she also said that the "police received a report of public indecency at Hawksworth Wood Trail on Cragside Walk in Leeds yesterday afternoon".

    "Police have stepped up patrols in the area," the report said.

    It is unknown whether the people involved belong to any particular religious organisation.

    Related:

    Finns Launch Petition to Deport Migrant Rapists Amid Sex Crime Wave
    Sex, Tapes & Slurs: GOP Senator Smeared as Hostage to Gay Blackmail Material
    'I Don't Give a F*ck!' R Kelly Responds to Sex Abuse Claims at Birthday Party
    Sex Workers Unite! Danish Gov't Pledges to Improve Prostitutes' Conditions
    'We Cannot Accept it': Ban on Gay Sex in Indian Army to Remain in Place - Chief
    Sex-Convict Rabbi Offered Followers' Votes for His Public Comeback - Reports
    Tags:
    Sex, ritual, religion, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Former Beatle Ringo Starr with wife Barbara Bach, May 16, 1983.
    All You Need is Love: The Beatles and Their Darlings
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse