Germany Extradites Syrian Suspected of Plotting Terror Attack to Netherlands

German authorities on Tuesday extradited the suspect to the Netherlands, the public prosecutor general's office said in a statement.
"Employees of the Rhineland-Palatinate criminal police transferred the wanted [Syrian national] to the Dutch authorities at the border checkpoint of Goch at noon," the statement said, as quoted by the Wiesbadener Kurier newspaper.
On 9 January, the Higher Regional Court in Koblenz ruled to extradite the Syrian to the Netherlands.
In 2015, Germany declared an open-door refugee policy, becoming one of the key destinations for migrants coming to Europe from the Middle East and North Africa.
Meanwhile, Germany has been on a high alert amid a series of terrorist attacks across Europe. In December 2016, Anis Amri, a Tunisian affiliated with the Daesh terrorist group, stole a truck and drove it into crowd at a Christmas market in the German capital of Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring 48 others.
