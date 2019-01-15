WATCH Mayor of Polish City Stabbed in HEART on Stage (GRAPHIC)

Pawel Adamowicz, Gdansk mayor for twenty years, died after a knife-wielding man attacked him during a charity event on Sunday. The motives of the suspected assassin, a 27-year-old man, who left prison last month after having served a 5.5-year-long term for bank robbery, remain unclear.

Sputnik has managed to obtain footage of the deadly assassination of Gdansk Mayor Pawel Adamowicz who was stabbed in the heart and stomach right on stage during a local charity event on Sunday.

(WARNING! Graphic Content)

The official, known for his opposition to the country’s government and support for a meaningful dialogue with neighbouring Russia, died a day after the attack from the wounds he sustained. The Gdansk regional prosecutor is investigating the attack by a 27-year-old former convict with a reported history of mental health problems. The murder suspect is set to undergo a psychiatric examination.