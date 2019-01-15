Register
15:56 GMT +315 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini attends a joint news conference with Polish Interior Minister Joachim Brudzinski (not pictured) in Warsaw, Poland January 9, 2019

    Salvini to Macron: 'Stop Letting Terrorists Freely Drink Champagne in France'

    © REUTERS / Agencja Gazeta/Slawomir Kaminski
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 81

    Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, known for his hardline anti-migration stance, was previously involved in a war of words with French President Emmanuel Macron over denying entry to a vessel stranded in international waters with hundreds of migrants onboard.

    Matteo Salvini has called on French President Emmanuel Macron to detain and hand over dozens of Italian fugitive militants who are believed to have been hiding in France for decades.

    “I think it is time to write to the French president to ask him to stop allowing terrorists who have killed Italians to go around free and drink champagne in France”, Salvini said.

    Fifty Italian militants are thought to have taken refuge in France to avoid convictions for murders and bombings.

    Migrants aboard the Open Arms aid boat, of Proactiva Open Arms Spanish NGO, react as the ship approaches the port of Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, July 4, 2018. The aid boat sailed to Spain with 60 migrants rescued on Saturday in waters near Libya, after it was rejected by both Italy and Malta
    © AP Photo / Olmo Calvo
    Salvini Reaffirms Italian Ports Closed, Calls on EU to Fulfil Migrant Promises
    The Italian Interior Minister’s remark followed the extradition of Cesare Battisti, who arrived in Rome on 14 January after almost forty years on the run.

    Battisti, a former militant wanted by the Italian authorities for four murders committed in the late 1970s, was arrested in the Bolivian city of Santa Cruz de la Sierra over the weekend, and is now expected to serve a life sentence in Italy.

    Battisti spent almost twenty years on the run in Mexico and France, where he was protected by the 1985 Mitterrand doctrine, a policy established by French President François Mitterand that offered asylum to former Italian guerrillas on the condition that they renounce their past crimes.

    READ MORE: 'Nothing Good Has Come Out of French-German Union for Europe' — Salvini

    In 2004, Battisti skipped bail in France and eventually moved to Brazil, where he lived for three years until he was detained in 2007 in Rio de Janiero. Four years later, Brazil’s outgoing president, Luis Inácio Lula da Silva, issued a decree refusing to extradite Battisti to Italy, and he was freed.

    Shortly after Jair Bolsonaro was elected Brazil’s president in October 2018, he promised Salvini to extradite Battisti to serve his prison term. A Brazilian court ordered his arrest last month, and he was eventually found in Bolivia.

    Italy-France Rift

    This is not the first time that Salvini has publicly called out Macron: most recently, the Italian minister described the French president as a “problem for French people”, referring to the ongoing “Yellow Vests” protests against government policies that have been raging across France since mid-November.

    Migrants rest and sleep outside Milan's main train station, Italy (File)
    © AP Photo / Luca Bruno
    Rome Not to Accept French Apology for Dumping Migrants in Italy - Salvini
    While condemning the violence during nationwide demonstrations, Salvini supported “honest citizens who protest against a president who governs against his people”.

    The rift between France and Italy emerged last summer after Rome refused to accept hundreds of undocumented migrants rescued at sea. The decision prompted President Macron to accuse the Italian government of an “irresponsible” and “cynical” response to the crisis over the Aquarius vessel.

    Rome, in turn, lashed out at Paris for forcing migrants who had reached France to return back to Italy, the country which had been the first landing point for refugees arriving by sea.

    Tags:
    migrant boat, extradition, arrest, terrorist, militants, migrant, Jair Bolsonaro, Emmanuel Macron, Matteo Salvini, Bolivia, Brazil, France, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Nevermind the Chill: No Pants Subway Ride-2019 Takes Over the World
    Nevermind the Chill: No Pants Subway Ride-2019 Takes Over the World
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse