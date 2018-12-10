'Nothing Good Has Come Out of French-German Union for Europe' - Salvini

"I think that nothing good has come out of the French-German union for Europe. I want to rebuild the Berlin-Rome axis to give EU a new impetus," Salvini told reporters.
The Italian official also noted that dialogue between Germany and Italy is crucial given "problems in France."
Salvini comments come after a step taken by French President Emmanuel Macron last year when he singled out Germany as his partner of choice for intense cooperation on reforming the soon-to-be 27-nation bloc. He has been on the defensive since protests against a rise in fuel taxes sparked weeks of protests at home.
