'Nothing Good Has Come Out of French-German Union for Europe' - Salvini

ROME (Sputnik) - Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini on Monday suggested that the European Union would be better off with Rome and Berlin working together as two main hubs of power.

"I think that nothing good has come out of the French-German union for Europe. I want to rebuild the Berlin-Rome axis to give EU a new impetus," Salvini told reporters.

READ MORE: France and Germany to EU States: Either Pay or Host Refugees

He said the European Union was in danger after being governed for decades by the same people.

The Italian official also noted that dialogue between Germany and Italy is crucial given "problems in France."

Salvini comments come after a step taken by French President Emmanuel Macron last year when he singled out Germany as his partner of choice for intense cooperation on reforming the soon-to-be 27-nation bloc. He has been on the defensive since protests against a rise in fuel taxes sparked weeks of protests at home.