'Based on How Things Look, Greek Gov’t Will Survive Confidence Vote' – Scholar

Radio Sputnik discussed the risk of an early election in Greece with Kostas Ifantis, associate professor of international relations at Kadir Has University and at Panteion University in Athens.
Sputnik: What outcome of a no-confidence vote could we expect? How high is the risk of an early election?
Prof Kostas Ifantis: I think that, based on how things look, the government will survive the confidence vote. Given the circumstances, I would say that although it would look marginal, as far as the number of votes is concerned, politically it is rather a comfortable majority and I know it sounds absurd — 151, but I think everything is locked up, that is why the government is calling the confidence vote.
At least 4 MPs or former MPs of the Independent Greeks had declared their intention to support the government and we are expecting another two from other minor parties or independent MPs in the government, in the parliament, and I think as I have said that the government will survive politically comfortably.
Sputnik: How do ordinary Greeks feel about this name dispute? Is this a big thing for them?
Prof Kostas Ifantis: Although someone would expect that after a quarter of a century this thing would have subsided somehow, it has not. I don't want to go into the historical reasons for such, some people call it an obsession — I would use the word in inverted commas. Nevertheless, it reflects historical and local, geographically speaking, sensitivities.
No, identity politics are extremely persistent. Maybe the settlement leaves one of the parties less satisfied than the other, and this is Athens. The affair will re-emerge in the context of Skopje's European Union-drive, I think.
Sputnik: If a snap election is to take place, how could it change the political composition of the parliament?
So, the only question I think is, again according to the polls, whether New Democracy will win an overall majority on its own. This will, I think, depend not so much on Syriza's performance, but on how many of the small, in terms of political appeal, political parties will cross the constitutional 3 percent threshold. If we have, as polls predict a five-party parliament, then New Democracy can expect to win an overall majority of more than 151 MPs.
