WATCH Greek Protesters Clash With Police in Athens Amid Merkel's Visit

Greeks frequently accuse Germany's leader Angela Merkel of masterminding the austerity scheme that they have had to endure for most of the past decade that has resulted in a lasting recession, according to the local media outlet Ekathimerini.

Sputnik has obtained a video showing the rioters clash with Athens police during German Chancellor Angela Merkel's visit to the Greek capital.

This came after Ekethimerini reported the day before that Greek riot police had used tear gas to disperse protesters in Athens.

READ MORE: Tragedy of Errors: Timeline History of Greece's Decade-Long Economic Crisis

According to the Greek media, approximately 2,000 officers, police helicopters and drones were deployed to coincide with the German leader's visit, which is set to last until Friday afternoon.