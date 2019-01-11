UK Grime Star on Trial for Raping & Torturing 4 Women, Filming Their Suffering

The defendant allegedly waterboarded one of his victims and threatened to have another shot, leading the prosecution to claim that he derives pleasure from "the tears and sobbing" of other human beings.

Grime music artist Andy Anokye, known professionally as Solo 45, has gone on trial at Bristol Crown Court for multiple charges of assault, rape and false imprisonment.

Prosecutor Christopher Quinlan QC claimed that Anokye allegedly “violently treated, bullied and sexually abused” four women over a period of two years while filming "for posterity a great deal of what he did."

"We say he is a violent and controlling narcissist, a bully, a sadist who derives satisfaction and sexual pleasure from inflicting pain and suffering on women who we allege are his victims," Quinlan said, as quoted by The Guardian.

According to the prosecution, Anokye also waterboarded one of his victims and threatened to shoot another in a secluded area, resulting in the victim having a panic attack, the newspaper adds.

"What turns him on appears to be, at least in part, the tears and sobbing of another," the prosecutor noted, pointing out that police officers examining Anokye’s laptop and mobile phones discovered searches for the term "dacryphilia", which, according to Quinlan, essentially means "sexual arousal from another’s fears".

The musician himself, however, has denied all of the 31 charges hurled against him.

This development unsettled many social media users, who described his crimes as "harrowing" and "sickening."

