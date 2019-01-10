EU-Kosovo Rapprochement Depends on Pristina-Belgrade De-Escalation - Berlin

"The normalization of relations between Serbia and Kosovo is a central condition for Pristina's rapprochement with the European Union," Maas said at a press conference after his talks with Kosovar Foreign Minister Behgjet Pacolli.
Maas added that Germany supported the prospect of all Western Balkan nations to join the European Union and, in the case of Kosovo, was ready to "actively work" on this matter.
READ MORE: Protests Against Serbian Authorities Held in Belgrade (PHOTO, VIDEO)
The foreign minister recalled that Germany was one of the first countries to recognize the independence of the republic in 2008 and had supported the path chosen by Kosovo from the very beginning.
The partially recognized Republic of Kosovo has been vying for EU membership almost since proclaiming its independence from Serbia. The third stabilization and association council between the bloc and Kosovo was held in Brussels in December to look at Pristina’s progress in implementing political, economic and other provisions needed to pursue EU membership.
All comments
Show new comments (0)