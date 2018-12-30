Protests Against Serbian Authorities Held in Belgrade (PHOTO, VIDEO)

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Thousands of people took to the streets of Belgrade late on 29 December reportedly to protest for a fourth week in a row against Serbian authorities' policies and the country's president, Aleksandar Vucic.

The protesters first held a manifestation in the city centre, with journalists and public figures demanding better living conditions for retirees, public control over the distribution of wealth and anti-corruption measures. According to local media reports, the manifestation was attended by several major opposition figures but none of them was given the floor.

Later on, the protesters marched with vuvuzelas and flares in the city centre, stopping at the building of Radio Television of Serbia (RTS) and demanding that the broadcaster gives the protesters airtime to state their position.

Social media users have shared photos and videos of the event.

The police did not interfere with the rally. The next round of mass protests is expected to be held on January 9, 2019.

"Мала,мала,мала"

Група грађана,

Београдом се прошетала.

Смену ове власти,

Они тражили,

Кроз Београд протестовали.

И нови протест они,

Већ заказали,

5.1. ће се опет скупити.

А колико је "мала"

Група грађана,

Показује фотографија. pic.twitter.com/5H6UrNKk6u — OSAMA BIN MIODRAG 1979. (2). (@miodrag_2) 29 декабря 2018 г.

READ MORE: Serbia Will Not Recognise Kosovo Despite New 100% Tariffs — President Vucic

The mass protests were sparked by an attack against the leader of an opposition party, who received a powerful blow to his head in late November. Police later announced that the suspects in the case had been detained, but the country's opposition accused the authorities of allowing political violence. The first rally took place in the Serbian capital on December 8.