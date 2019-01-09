Berlin, Paris Call for 'Strong European Voice' in UN Security Council - Germany

"The treaty envisages Germany and France cooperating in all UN bodies more intensively and closely, we are in favor of a common European voice, a strong European voice in the UN Security Council," German Cabinet spokesman Steffen Seibert said at a briefing.
France is a permanent member of the UN Security Council, while Germany is serving a two-year term as a non-permanent member.
The new agreement, called the Aachen Treaty, will be built on the basis of the 1963 Elysee Treaty, which greatly contributed to the historic reconciliation between France and Germany. The purpose of the new document is to facilitate rapprochement between the two states and prepare for the challenges faced by the countries in the 21st century, according to the Elysee Palace.
