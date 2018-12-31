Register
31 December 2018
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for another round of pre-talks on forming a new German government at the headquarters of her Christian Democratic Union in Berlin Friday, Nov. 17, 2017.

    Merkel Promises Germany Will Take Greater International Responsibility in 2019

    The German chancellor completed her "extremely difficult political year" with a New Year address, admitting that international collaboration had "come under pressure". For 2019, she called for unity in her country and across borders, promising to push for "global solutions" and paying particular attention to climate change, migration and terrorism.

    German Head of Government Angela Merkel has made an outlook over the upcoming year in her traditional New Year speech. In the address released by the chancellor’s office, she called to “stand up for, argue and fight more strongly for our convictions” that one can resolve all the challenges best if “we consider the interests of others”.

    “That is the lesson from the two world wars of the last century. But this conviction is no longer shared today by everyone, and certainties of international cooperation are coming under pressure…We must take on more responsibility in our own interests”, Merkel, who has persistently advocated for a multilateral approach in contrast to Donald Trump’s “America First” concept.

    READ MORE: Merkel, Trump to Meet on Saturday on Sidelines of G20 Summit — German Government

    The problems that Merkel mentioned specifically are the "fateful question of climate change" as well as migration and international terrorism. Ahead of the German term in the UN Security Council, due to begin on 1 January, Merkel pledged to push for “global solutions” there, as well as spending more on humanitarian and development aid, in addition to defence, which has long caused a rift between Berlin and Washington over NATO budget targets.

    Merkel, who has been one of most vocal advocates for creating a joint European army, didn’t overlook the EU’s challenges, either. She stated that Germany wants to make the bloc “more robust and able to make decisions”.

    As for domestic affairs, the German chancellor called 2018 “an extremely difficult political year”. It began amid unprecedentedly long coalition talks and was marked by a row over migration legislation with Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, who protested against the current refugee policy and ended with her stepping down as the Christian Democratic Union’s leader.

    She acknowledged that Germans have “struggled very much” with her government and been divided by disagreements, but she said that she would remain chancellor until the end of her term in parliament amid speculation that she could step down before 2021, when the next parliamentary elections are slated to be held. Merkel also said that she would have not done otherwise "regardless of how unsatisfactory the past year was", at the same time pointing out that "democracy thrives on change".

    She concluded by saying that establishing "equal living conditions" for all is the goal for her government. According to Merkel, Germany needs to find the "best solutions" by ensuring that "everyone has good access to education, housing and health care". She also addressed the atmosphere in German society.

    "More and more, however, it is also about the style of our interaction, about our values: openness, tolerance and respect. When we believe in our values and implement our ideas with vigour, something new and good can emerge", she stated.

    Her speech received mixed responses on Twitter. Some did not seem to appreciate her preaching of tolerance.

    ​Others mocked her stance on assuming more global responsibility.

    Some felt sorry for German taxpayers who have to pay for humanitarian aid and defence.

    ​However, others welcomed her call.

    ​And yet others recalled her previous 13 addresses over 4 terms.

