One-of-a-Kind Nudist Restaurant in Paris to Shut Down Over Lack of Clients

The diner O'Naturel may have made headlines as the first and only place where guests can enjoy a meal completely naked since it opened around a year ago. Apparently, not so many people liked the idea of a night-out in their birthday suits.

The owners of the only restaurant for nudists in Paris announced that their establishment is shutting down for good on 16 February, the French broadcaster BFMTV reported.

The restaurant O'Naturel, which name can be attributed to both a cooking term and parading naked, opened its doors for those craving more than just gastronomical pleasures in November 2017. To defend their privacy, guests were shielded from passers-by with thick curtains. All the furniture there was covered with one-use cases due to hygiene concerns.

For this very reason, the staff, from cooks to waiters, was supposed to be fully dressed, while clients would enjoy complete nudity. Their guests are supposed to hand in their clothes and mobile phones before entering the venue to avoid letting any photos from inside the place or eccentric foodies out.

Whether it was the inability to share #foodporn posts online in the age of Instagram or the daring concept itself that killed the endeavour, the unusual location turned out to be low in demand.