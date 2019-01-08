UK Brexit Minister of State Rules Out Departure Process Extension

"The policy of the government is that Article 50 will not be extended. We are leaving the European Union on March 29 this year because that is what Article 50 says, that is what parliament voted for and that is now what domestic British legislation says as well", Callanan said ahead of the General Affairs Council in Brussels.
Callanan also confirmed that the vote on the draft deal will be held in the UK House of Commons next week.
"We’re all focused in the government on winning parliamentary support in the vote that’s coming up next week", Callanan added.
In October, the UK government and the European Union agreed on the text of draft Brexit legislation. However, as early as in December the UK authorities said they intensified preparations for a no deal Brexit and postponed the vote on the deal in the country's parliament since many lawmakers called for the deal's renegotiating.
