UK Citizens Need Not Leave Germany Urgently in Case of No-Deal Brexit - Berlin

"In case of an uncoordinated withdrawal [from the European Union] not a single [UK] citizen will be obliged to immediately leave Germany", Schmidt stated.
He specified that in case of a no-deal Brexit, UK citizens would lose their status of EU citizens and would therefore need a residence permit for long-term staying in Germany. They will be given three months to receive this permit.
Berlin also vowed to cooperate with London and maintain air communication the countries in case of a no-deal Brexit.
"The German government is interested in a very close partnership with the United Kingdom on-air communication and is cooperating actively with it", the representative of the German Transport Ministry said at a briefing.
The PM needs 318 votes to get a deal through the Parliament. However, 117 of 317 Conservative lawmakers voted against her in a confidence vote on 12 December, protesting against her stance in the negotiations with Brussels.
