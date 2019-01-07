UK Citizens Need Not Leave Germany Urgently in Case of No-Deal Brexit - Berlin

BERLIN, January 7 (Sputnik) - UK citizens staying in Germany will not be obliged to immediately leave Germany in case of a no-deal Brexit, Soren Schmidt, the spokesman for the German Interior Ministry, said on Monday.

"In case of an uncoordinated withdrawal [from the European Union] not a single [UK] citizen will be obliged to immediately leave Germany", Schmidt stated.

He specified that in case of a no-deal Brexit, UK citizens would lose their status of EU citizens and would therefore need a residence permit for long-term staying in Germany. They will be given three months to receive this permit.

Berlin also vowed to cooperate with London and maintain air communication the countries in case of a no-deal Brexit.

"The German government is interested in a very close partnership with the United Kingdom on-air communication and is cooperating actively with it", the representative of the German Transport Ministry said at a briefing.

Majority of UK Voters Back Final Say Vote on Brexit Deal - Poll

While Great Britain is set to withdraw from the European Union by late March, a no-deal Brexit remains highly possible due to disagreements on the final Brexit deal between the UK government and the parliament.

The PM needs 318 votes to get a deal through the Parliament. However, 117 of 317 Conservative lawmakers voted against her in a confidence vote on 12 December, protesting against her stance in the negotiations with Brussels.