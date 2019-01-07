EC Rules Out Brexit Renegotiation, Will Continue Implementing No-Deal Plan

EU leaders will not renegotiate the Brexit deal with the UK agreed upon in December with UK prime minister Theresa May, the European Commission stated. EU ministers expect the UK to withdraw from the EU under a no-deal scenario, EU officials said.

"The deal that is on the table is the best and the only deal possible," chief EC spokesman Margaritis Schinas told reporters on Friday regarding her phone conversation between Mrs. May and EC President Jean-Claude Juncker. "This deal will not be renegotiated."

No talks have been planned between EU and UK negotiators as they "negotiations are complete", he continued.

Talks between Junker and May were deemed "friendly" and further conversations would continue this week, Mrs. Schinas said.



