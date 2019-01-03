Register
19:30 GMT +303 January 2019
    European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, left, greets British Prime Minister Theresa May during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.

    Former UK Brexit Chief Davis Urges Another 'Meaningful' Delay on Brexit Vote

    MPs have urged UK prime minister Theresa May to delay the next Commons vote set for mid-January in order to secure concessions from EU ministers, according to Brexit secretary David Davis.

    UK and EU officials would reach an agreement "at the eleventh hour" as the EU is concerned it will not receive the £39bn divorce settlement promised in Mrs. May's agreement, Mr. Davis wrote in the Telegraph, adding that "time is our friend" and that the more Britain prepares for a no deal, "the more likely a good deal becomes". 

    Parliament will meet the week of 14 January to face off over details of the Prime Minister's plan while she appeals to key EU ministers to receive assurances over contentious issues like the Irish backstop. 

    "The withdrawal agreement does not respect the referendum result," Mr. Davis wrote. "That is why the meaningful vote had to be delayed and one wonders if even the January vote will go ahead."

    Britain's Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt delivers his keynote address at the annual Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 4, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    PM May 'Will Find A Way' to Pass Brexit Draft Plan Through Parliament – UK FM
    "Attempts to frighten MPs into supporting it are unlikely to work, because voting down this substandard deal will not result in no Brexit."  

    "We know that the EU is worried about the loss of the £39bn 'divorce' payment if there is no deal… so this is the moment to be hard-nosed about these issues," Mr. Davis said, urging patience amongst MPs. "The more we prepare to leave the EU without a deal, the more likely a good deal becomes." 

    He urged Tory MPs to "remain committed" to delivering referendum results to "leave the customs union and the single market", stating that "no deal is better than a bad deal." 

    "To do otherwise would frankly throw our democracy's credibility into chaos," he continued. 

    German foreign office minister Niels Annen signalled that the EU was unlikely to offer further concessions to Ms May, saying there was already aThe EU was unlikely to give the UK any further concessions as there was already a "very fair offer" on the table, German foreign office minister Niels Annen said.

    "The prime minister knows pretty well that of course Germany has a part in the political situation but the negotiation partner is the European Union," Mr. Annen told BBC Radio 4's Today programme, stating there was "a very fair offer on the table".  

    "I think what's very important for our conversation is whether Brexit will happen or not is not our decision to be made," he continued.  

    READ MORE: EU Fragmentation, Cyberattacks Top List of Geopolitical Risks in 2019 – Report

    "We respect whatever the British people will decide but I believe that we can already see the cooperation between UK and Germany in international affairs is very close, it's very constructive."  

    PM May postponed the 'meaningful' parliamentary vote on Brexit after fears her plan would face overwhelming opposition, triggering NE Somerset MP Jacob Rees-Mogg to launch an unsuccessful no confidence leadership challenge and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn threatening the same.  

    Britain's top official has faced backlash from MPs across party lines as she fights to pass her Brexit draft plan in defiance of hardline Brexiteers, the Labour Party and resistance from Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) allies, leaving a trail of resignations in her political career.

