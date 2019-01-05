Register
08:04 GMT +305 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Big Ben clock tower is seen in London

    Anonymous Releases New Docs Detailing London's Info Projects Against Corbyn, RT

    © REUTERS / Hannah McKay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    170

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Anonymous hacktivist group published a new batch of documents and invoices, which it says are the evidence of the UK state-funded Integrity Initiative project analyzing the activities of the opposition Labour Party and its leader Jeremy Corbyn, as well as the Russian RT broadcaster, with the use of UK taxpayers’ money.

    The documents, particularly, concern the coverage of the Salisbury poisoning incident and the situation in the Middle East, namely in Syria.

    The UK Foreign Office has recognized the authenticity of the documents, which were released by Anonymous last year, concerning London’s interference in EU countries’ affairs and waging an information war against Russia.

    The invoices published by Anonymous late on Friday were dated 15 April, 18 and 21. They were issued by Jassar Jamal Al-Tahat Address from Amman, Jordan, for "a report on RT media campaign for the Integrity Initiative." The report by Al-Tahat, also released by Anonymous, was dated 9 April.

    "We have warned the UK government that it must conduct an honest and transparent investigation into the activity of the Integrity Initiative and the Institute for Statecraft. Yet, today we can only see some awkward excuses and attempts of the politicians to quieten it all down," the hackers said in a statement, supporting the materials, published on the CyberGuerrilla Collective website.

    Hacker
    CC0
    Explosive Docs Released by Anonymous Look Authentic - Cyber Security Expert
    The Anonymous group said the documents showed the Integrity Initiative’s activities not only in the United Kingdom but in Armenia, China, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Nigeria, Serbia, Switzerland and the United States.

    Notably, one of the documents, published by the hackers is called "Fake proof of Russia’s interference in the Netherlands referendum."

    Moreover, Anonymous said Integrity Initiative had been engaged in an information operation related to the poisoning of Russian ex-intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with the use of a military-grade nerve agent in the UK city of Salisbury last March. According to the hackers, the UK project has hired the Harod Associates firm to monitor publications on the issue in media outlets and social media, codenaming the report "Operation Iris."

    READ MORE: UK Covert Op Planned to Set up Major EU Info Warfare Hub in Brussels — Anonymous

    The hacktivist group published the first batch of documents on the activities of the Integrity Initiative project, funded by the Institute for Statecraft, in November. Anonymous said that the program, launched in 2015, was financed by the UK government, as well as NATO, Facebook and the US State Department. The hacktivist group described the program as a "large-scale information secret service" created by London to "counteract Russian propaganda."

    Russian regions. Sevastopol
    © Sputnik / Sergey Malgavko
    Anonymous Hackers Expose UK Plans to Mine Sevastopol Days Before Crimea Vote
    Anonymous also claimed that the Integrity Initiative included covert structures to interfere in domestic affairs of several European countries such as France, Germany, Italy, Greece, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Norway, Serbia, Spain, and Montenegro.

    According to the hackers, the program of the Institute for Statecraft has not been renewed since 2017 while there was no information on its employees and contact details in the public domain. The source code of its online publications allows assuming that they have been issued automatically, according to the hackers.

    READ MORE: Anonymous Claims Ex-Russian Spy Scholar Enlisted to UK Info Warfare Project

    Related:

    Explosive Docs Released by Anonymous Look Authentic - Cyber Security Expert
    Anonymous Hackers Expose UK Plans to Mine Sevastopol Days Before Crimea Vote
    Anonymous Hacktivists Release New Part of UK Integrity Initiative Project Docs
    Anonymous Reveals Proof "Russian Meddling" in Catalan Independence Vote Fake
    Anonymous Hacker Enslaves Printers in Support of Popular YouTuber PewDiePie
    Tags:
    revelations, information warfare, UK Integrity Initiative project, Anonymous, EU, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: ‘Snow Maidens’ From Around the World
    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: 'Snow Maidens' From Around the World
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse