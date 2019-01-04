Berlin Asks Top US Spy Agency to Help Investigate Mass Governmental Hack

While Germany seeks assistance from the other side of the Atlantic, the hack is being investigated by a number of domestic agencies, including the Federal Office for Information Security, the Federal Criminal Police Office and the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution.

German security agencies have turned to the US National Security Agency (NSA) for help following a massive hack attack which resulted in the personal data of over 100 politicians being stolen and leaked online, the Bild newspaper reported on Friday.

According to the newspaper, the data theft is currently being investigated by the Federal Office for Information Security, the Federal Criminal Police Office and the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution.

Also, the German Interior Ministry is looking into whether any foreign special services played a role in the cyberattack.

Earlier in the day, German media reported that the personal data of over 100 politicians, including their home addresses, phone numbers, banking details and other information, were stolen and published online.

READ MORE: German Hacking Attack Didn't Compromise Chancellery, Merkel's Sensitive Data

The hack compromised the personal data of politicians on various levels, including regional parliaments, the federal parliament, and the European Parliament, with hackers leaking banking details, ID scans and private messages of some of the victims.