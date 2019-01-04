DUP's Sammy Wilson on Brexit: Irish Backstop is a Con Trick

There is no way Northern Ireland will support Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit Plan, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) member Sammy Wilson said Friday.

Irish backstop is nothing but a "con trick" and farmers and businesses should be totally relaxed about a no-deal Brexit, according to the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP)'s Sammy Wilson.

At the same time, she added that "in fact we're more alarmed about what is coming out from the EU and especially the Irish government."

The European Union endorsed a draft deal on November 25, but it met with strong criticism in the UK House of Commons.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has postponed the vote in the UK parliament until mid-January in the hope of securing additional guarantees on the Irish border backstop from EU colleagues. The European Union has stressed, however, that the deal would not be renegotiated.

The United Kingdom is scheduled to leave the EU on March 29 next year. A transition period, which will see the UK follow the EU trade rules to smooth the path for future trade relations, will last until the end of 2020.

However, the EU has recently floated the idea of extending the transition phase beyond the December, 2020 deadline over insufficient progress in talks with London.