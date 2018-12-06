'It Would Be Crazy': UK Business Secretary Warns Against No-Deal Brexit

Economists, politicians and financial bodies have issued countless stark warnings about the adverse economic effects of a hard Brexit, urging the government to do everything in its power to avoid such a potentially calamitous eventuality.

Business Secretary Greg Clark has echoed concerns over a no-deal Brexit, warning a disorderly withdrawal from the European Union could destroy many national industries.

In an interview with Sky News on Thursday, the cabinet minister said, “It would be crazy to disrupt, at a time of great prosperity in these industries, to introduce not just obstacles, but really to destroy the foundations of success of some of our most brilliant industries.”

READ MORE: UK Parliament Debates Brexit Agreement for Third Day (VIDEO)

Earlier, UK Prime Minister Theresa May claimed that the voting down of her deal in parliament could result in a hard Brexit or no Brexit at all, seemingly attempting to win over support for the proposed withdrawal plan.

CC0 / Pixabay UK Gov’t to Allocate Some $8Bln for Any Brexit Scenario – Exchequer Chancellor

With PM May suffering a series of embarrassing defeats in the Commons and failing to make progress in rallying support for her draft withdrawal deal, it remains unclear how she can possibly secure enough votes to get the agreement through parliament.

The key crunch vote will take place on Tuesday, two days after the PM’s televised Brexit debate with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The pair has already traded blows, with May accusing the Labour leader of “playing politics” and using the Brexit shambles for personal political gain, while Corbyn has slammed her deal and questioned her competency as prime minister.

READ MORE: UK Cabinet Urges May to Put Off Deal Vote for Fear of Gov't Demise — Reports