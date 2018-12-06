Register
15:32 GMT +30 6 December 2018
    Anti-Brexit protesters demonstrate opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, January 16, 2018

    'It Would Be Crazy': UK Business Secretary Warns Against No-Deal Brexit

    © REUTERS / Hannah McKay
    Europe
    Economists, politicians and financial bodies have issued countless stark warnings about the adverse economic effects of a hard Brexit, urging the government to do everything in its power to avoid such a potentially calamitous eventuality.

     

    Business Secretary Greg Clark has echoed concerns over a no-deal Brexit, warning a disorderly withdrawal from the European Union could destroy many national industries. 

    In an interview with Sky News on Thursday, the cabinet minister said, “It would be crazy to disrupt, at a time of great prosperity in these industries, to introduce not just obstacles, but really to destroy the foundations of success of some of our most brilliant industries.”

    READ MORE: UK Parliament Debates Brexit Agreement for Third Day (VIDEO)

    Earlier, UK Prime Minister Theresa May claimed that the voting down of her deal in parliament could result in a hard Brexit or no Brexit at all, seemingly attempting to win over support for the proposed withdrawal plan.

    British pounds
    CC0 / Pixabay
    UK Gov’t to Allocate Some $8Bln for Any Brexit Scenario – Exchequer Chancellor
    However, despite numerous attempts by the prime minister to sell her deal to MPs, much of the Commons, including a sizeable number of Tory MPs, remain opposed to it, as it could see the UK locked in the EU customs union long after the Article 50 deadline and gives Britain virtually no say in decisions made in Brussels during that period. 

    With PM May suffering a series of embarrassing defeats in the Commons and failing to make progress in rallying support for her draft withdrawal deal, it remains unclear how she can possibly secure enough votes to get the agreement through parliament.

    The key crunch vote will take place on Tuesday, two days after the PM’s televised Brexit debate with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

    The pair has already traded blows, with May accusing the Labour leader of “playing politics” and using the Brexit shambles for personal political gain, while Corbyn has slammed her deal and questioned her competency as prime minister.

    READ MORE: UK Cabinet Urges May to Put Off Deal Vote for Fear of Gov't Demise — Reports

     

    Tags:
    vote, trade, Brexit, UK Government, European Union, Greg Clark, Jeremy Corbyn, Theresa May, United Kingdom, Brussels
    Votre message a été envoyé!
