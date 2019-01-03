Register
15:30 GMT +303 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, left, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, right, arrive to attend the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018.

    Meghan Markle to Give 'Touching' Birthday Gift to Kate Middleton - Reports

    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Last year, then-Prince Harry's girlfriend prepared a "dream diary" for her soon-to-be sister-in-law. This year's gift is yet to be revealed, but it may come as a relief to royal watchers amid mounting reports of a growing rift between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, from one side, and Prince William and Kate Middleton, on the other.

    Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is expected to prepare a "touching gift" for sister-in-law Kate Middleton's upcoming birthday, The Sun reported on Wednesday.

    Last year, Meghan Markle, who was at the time dating Prince Harry, reportedly gave a sweet "dream diary" to Kate.

    "Meg had bought Kate a small birthday present — a very smart leather-bound 'dream diary' for her thoughts and ideas which Kate loved," said a source familiar with the matter.

    READ MORE: UK Royals Reportedly 'Amazed' as Meghan Markle Bans Prince Harry From Booze

    This year's still-unknown present might be of special interest to royal family fans. The Duchess of Cambridge is set to mark her 37th birthday on 9 January, and the royals will come together for the occasion at a time when they are said to be driven apart by a family feud.

    Britain's Royal family arrive to attend the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018
    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Named Laziest Royals of 2018, Fuelling UK Monarchy Debate

    Recent reports in UK tabloids claim that American actress-turned-duchess Markle left Kate Middleton in tears over her demanding nature during the dress fitting of Middleton's daughter, Princess Charlotte.

    It it rumoured that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are moving out of Kensington Palace, where they have been living alongside Prince William's family ever since they got engaged in 2017, to Frogmore Cottage in the Windsor Estate.

    The Sun also reported in early December that Meghan and Harry turned down an invitation to spend Christmas at Kate and Will's; instead, they stayed at the Queen's Norfolk estate in Sandringham, but reunited with Prince William and his wife for a Christmas Day service.

    Related:

    Royal Christmas Service Video Sparks Rumours About Markle-Prince William Spat
    'Ambitious' Meghan Markle 'Frustrated' Amid Royal Rift Rumours - Reports
    Meghan Markle Bends Royal Protocol by Wearing Dark Nail Polish at Fashion Awards
    Netizens Split Over Harry-Meghan's Christmas Cards Amid Royal Rift Rumours
    Tags:
    gift, birthday, royal family, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, Prince William, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Frosty Magic: Fantastic Aerial Photos of Winter Wonders
    Frosty Magic: Fantastic Aerial Photos of Winter Wonders
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse