Prince Harry, Meghan Reportedly Turn Down Christmas at William & Kate's

For over a month now, British media have been speculating about the growing rift between two royal couples: Prince William and Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will spend this Christmas with the Queen at Sandringham, having turned down the option to stay at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Norfolk home, The Sun reported, citing an unnamed royal source.

“There’s not a huge amount of room at Sandringham so it’s quite surprising. Maybe they just want their own space. Things are civil between the couples but they don’t spend much time together”, the source claimed.

Kensington Palace hasn’t commented on the claims so far.

The report comes amid a rumoured spat between the royal siblings, as The Sun claimed that Prince Harry had once accused William of spoiling his relationship with Meghan.

Other alleged details of the boiling conflict suggest that Meghan left Kate in tears prior to the royal wedding in May – all because of Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress.

On Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a black-and-white photograph from their wedding that would be featured on their 2018 Christmas card.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share a new photograph from their Wedding Reception at Frogmore House on 19th May.



The photograph, which features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card, was taken by photographer Chris Allerton. pic.twitter.com/PQPUuRwnIj — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 14 December 2018

Prince William and Kate, in turn, issued a family photo for their own card designs.