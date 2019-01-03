Register
10:28 GMT +303 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Domestic violence 

    Poland Scraps Plan to Legitimise 'Single Cases' of Domestic Violence

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    According to the proposed legislation, spouses would have been allowed “single cases” of beating their partners. A victim’s consent would have become necessary for the police to intervene.

    Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has blocked legislation that would have eliminated "single cases" of domestic violence from the scope of law enforcement. Under the proposed set of measures, only those spouses who have been beaten more than once could seek help from the police and prosecutors.

    "Every act of domestic violence — whether a 'one-off' act and repeated acts — must be treated firmly and unambiguously," Morawiecki said in a statement, according to the Daily Telegraph.

    "Tackling domestic violence is a priority of the government of Law and Justice (his political party), and Polish law must be clear and without a shadow of a doubt fully protect victims," he added.

    General Jaroslaw Mika marching before US soldiers during the welcome ceremony at the Polish military base in Zagan, Poland on January 12, 2017
    © AFP 2018 / NATALIA DOBRYSZYCKA
    Political Analyst: Fort Trump Idea in Poland Will Fade Away
    The bill was authored by the Family and Labour Ministry, and was published on the Government Legislation Centre website on 31 December, immediately sparking a massive wave of criticism and controversy.

    However, the proposal has been returned to the author by the Prime Minister, in order to remove "dubious content".

    The proposed legislation also introduces changes to Poland's "Blue Card" Police procedure — a set of measures aimed at preventing domestic violence. Under new regulation proposed in the legislation, victims of domestic values would have been required to give their consent before the police can begin to monitor a troubled household.

    According to Prime Minsiter Morawiecki, victims are commonly intimidated by their abusers, and therefore police may never be able to receive their consent.

    "Victims are often intimidated, which is why the Blue Card is to defend the rights of the person who has been harmed. Victims of violence must feel that the state is on their side," Morawiecki said.

    Condoms
    CC0
    Hands Off! Poland is Implementing a “Catholic Method of Taking Seminogram”
    Morawiecki's move to scrap the changes was supported by human rights campaigners, Daily Telegraph reports.

    "[The proposed legislation] would have made it significantly more difficult to stop domestic violence and potentially to prosecute it," said Hillary Margolis, a researcher at the women's rights division of Human Rights Watch.

    "This is a crime we know tends to escalate, so the first instance will not be the last and it becomes worse over time," she added.

    According to Margolis, Poland's government has taken on a controversial path to prioritise traditional families on a national level, striving to promote the idea of family unity even if it meant condoning domestic violence and sacrificing the human rights of individual women.

    "It was concerning to see them taking it one step further with this proposal, but at least for now they have backed down," she said.

    The Family and Labour Ministry did not provide an immediate comment on the matter.

    Related:

    US Deepens Ties With Poland, Commitment to NATO 'Ironclad' - State Dept
    Dozens Hurt as Bus Overturns in Lower Silesia, Poland - Police (PHOTOS)
    Israeli Ambassador to US 'Hopeful' Poland Will Move Its Embassy to Jerusalem
    US Allies France, Poland Eager to Help Turkey Bypass Pentagon Chopper Engine Ban
    State Dept Approves Possible $655Mln Sale of Artillery Rocket Systems to Poland
    Poland Prefers Nuclear Power Over Gas as Main Energy Source in Future - Official
    Poland Refuses to Sign UN Global Migration Pact
    Poland Says 'Fort Trump' Construction is Certain, but US Fails to Confirm It
    After 40 Years of Talks Poland, Denmark Agree on Delimitation in Baltic Sea
    Tags:
    domestic violence, legislation, human rights, Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Frosty Magic: Fantastic Aerial Photos of Winter Wonders
    Frosty Magic: Fantastic Aerial Photos of Winter Wonders
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse