UK Police Investigating Manchester Station Attack as Terror Act - Reports

On New Year's Eve, three individuals were injured in a stabbing attack at a Victoria Train Station platform in Manchester, England.

According to British police, the stabbing incident at Manchester's Victoria Train Station is currently being investigated as a terrorist attack.

"We are treating this as a terrorist investigation," Chief Constable Ian Hopkins told reporters.

READ MORE: Three Injured in Stabbing Attack at Manchester Train Station (PHOTO, VIDEO)

© AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth MI5 Made Mistakes Ahead of Manchester Bombing, Opportunities to Prevent it Were Missed - Report

Earlier, police said the investigation was led by counter-terrorist specialists, but they were "keeping an open mind".

A woman and two men were injured in the attack, one of whom has been identified as a British Transport Police officer.

The incident took place in Manchester's Victoria Station, which is situated close to the Manchester Arena, where a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a concert in 2017.