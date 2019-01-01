UK Police Investigating Manchester Station Attack as Terror Act - Reports

According to British police, the stabbing incident at Manchester's Victoria Train Station is currently being investigated as a terrorist attack.
"We are treating this as a terrorist investigation," Chief Constable Ian Hopkins told reporters.
A woman and two men were injured in the attack, one of whom has been identified as a British Transport Police officer.
The incident took place in Manchester's Victoria Station, which is situated close to the Manchester Arena, where a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a concert in 2017.
