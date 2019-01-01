Three Injured in Stabbing Attack at Manchester Train Station (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Three individuals were attacked in a stabbing incident at the Victoria train station platform in Manchester, England, Monday night. Local law enforcement officials have detained the attacker.

The British Transport Police tweeted following the attack that the station will remain shuttered for the duration of their investigation, stressing that "officers are on the scene and a man has been arrested."

Those injured include a woman and two men, one of which was a British Transport Police officer who sustained a shoulder injury, according to BNO, which reported that the attack took place just before 9 p.m. local time.

​"Just been very close to the most terrifying thing," fellow traveler Sam Clack tweeted. "Man stabbed in Manchester Victoria station on tram platform. Feet from me, I was close to jumping on the tracks as attacker had long kitchen knife."

​No motive for the attack has been established by officials.

