Three Injured in Stabbing Attack at Manchester Train Station (PHOTO, VIDEO)

The British Transport Police tweeted following the attack that the station will remain shuttered for the duration of their investigation, stressing that "officers are on the scene and a man has been arrested."
Those injured include a woman and two men, one of which was a British Transport Police officer who sustained a shoulder injury, according to BNO, which reported that the attack took place just before 9 p.m. local time.
— Charlotte Dobson (@dobsonMEN) December 31, 2018
"Just been very close to the most terrifying thing," fellow traveler Sam Clack tweeted. "Man stabbed in Manchester Victoria station on tram platform. Feet from me, I was close to jumping on the tracks as attacker had long kitchen knife."
— ᔕᗩᗰ ᑕᒪᗩᑕK (@Clack_Sam) December 31, 2018
No motive for the attack has been established by officials.
