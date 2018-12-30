German Police Detain Syrian National Suspected of Planning Terror Act - Reports

According to Germany's Zeit newspaper, the 26-year-old Syrian national was detained at an apartment in Mainz, with the flat having been searched by the police. The German police worked in cooperation with the Dutch colleagues, the news outlet added.
READ MORE: Syrian Refugee Gets Six Years in Prison for Planning Car Bomb Attack in Germany
The detainee is due to appear before court on Sunday, with the issue of his extradition to the Netherlands expected to be considered.
All comments
Show new comments (0)