Register
23:21 GMT +328 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A general view over the Peace Bridge of the city of Londonderry from Ebrington Square, the venue of the 2013 Turner Prize, in Northern Ireland

    Russian, UK Diplomats Get First Visas Since March - Embassy

    © AFP 2018 / PETER MUHLY
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 30

    LONDON (Sputnik) - Russian and UK diplomats received visas earlier in December for the first time since March, and this will help to partially compensate for the composition of the diplomatic staff in both countries following mutual expulsions as a result of the Salisbury case, a spokesman for the Russian embassy in London said.

    "We saw the rebuttal by the British side. Here are the facts. In December Russia and the UK have, for the first time since March, issued a number of visas for future employees of the diplomatic missions of the two countries, on the basis of reciprocity. This means that the overall number of staff will be partially restored following the damage inflicted by the expulsion of 23 Russian and thereafter 23 British diplomats," the spokesman said.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a media conference during an EU summit in Brussels, Friday, Dec. 14, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    May Thanks Military for Keeping UK From "Russian Intrusion" in Christmas Address
    This comes amid a statement by Russian Ambassador Alexander Yakovenko regarding the forthcoming restoration of the number of Russian and UK diplomats, which was subsequently denied by the UK Foreign Office.

    Yakovenko said earlier on Friday that the return of Russian and UK diplomats previously reciprocally expelled from the UK and Russian embassies would start in January.

    "We consider the renewal of visa delivery as a step in the right direction. But, as the Ambassador made clear, it is definitely premature to speak of a full restoration of the missions’ capacity. Regrettably, the UK continues to project the existing political difficulties onto the conditions of work of the Russian Embassy in London and the Consulate General in Edinburgh. This, according to the principle of reciprocity, has a bearing on the British missions in Russia. Dialogue on these matters will continue," the spokesman added.

    READ MORE: UK and US Always Knew Crimea Wanted to Re-join Russia — Archives

    UK-Russian relations deteriorated sharply after London accused Moscow of orchestrating the poisoning of Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal with the A234 nerve agent in the UK city of Salisbury in early March.

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats in response. Russian authorities have refuted the allegations as groundless, and ordered the same number of UK diplomats to leave Russia and for the British Council to cease its operations in Russia.

    Related:

    Russian Embassy in UK Says It Is Due to Reinstate Half of Its Staff in 2019
    UK and US Always Knew Crimea Wanted to Re-join Russia – Archives
    May Thanks Military for Keeping UK From "Russian Intrusion" in Christmas Address
    Russian Embassy Slams UK Over Warship's Ukraine Visit 'Sending Message' to Putin
    Tags:
    diplomatic expulsions, Skripal case, expulsion, visa, Russian Embassy in UK, Alexander Yakovenko, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 December
    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 December
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse