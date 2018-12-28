Register
12:19 GMT +328 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Crimea, Russia

    UK and US Always Knew Crimea Wanted to Rejoin Russia – Archives

    © Sputnik / Alexey Malgavko
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Nikolai Gorshkov
    0 30

    London and Washington knew of an overwhelming desire of the Crimeans to re-unite with Russia from early days of Ukraine's independence. UK and US diplomats predicted that Ukraine would split and Crimea would look to Russia, British Cabinet papers released to the National Archives in London reveal.

    In 1994 the British got a chance to learn firsthand about the strength of pro-Russian feelings in Crimea. A visit by Foreign Secretary Douglas Hurd to Ukraine and Russia coincided with a crisis in relations between Kiev and Simferopol, Crimea's capital. In May 1994 the Foreign Office informed Prime Minister John Major that Crimean parliament, the Supreme Soviet "decided to renew the validity of the Crimean Constitution adopted in 1992". This, the FCO memo said, meant ending the legal status of Crimea as part of Ukraine.

    Foreign Office report to Prime Minister Major re conflict between Ukraine and Crimea
    © Photo : The National Archives London
    Foreign Office report to Prime Minister Major re conflict between Ukraine and Crimea

    Crimea had been an autonomous republic within the Russian Federation; in 1945 it was downgraded to a region within the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic and in 1954 transferred to the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic in what the Foreign Office described as an "administrative fiat of [Communist leader — NG] Kruschev".

    Crimean leader at the time was sacked for opposing the move. Most Crimeans never accepted the transfer, which many saw as a "virtual deportation from Russia to Ukraine", and in early 1991 over 80% of them voted in a referendum to restore Crimea's autonomy. The Ukrainian Supreme Soviet acquiesced. After the dissolution of the Soviet Union in December 1991, the Crimeans began a relentless campaign to reunite with Russia. In May 1992 the Crimean parliament adopted the republic's Constitution which declared Crimea's right to self-determination. Kiev threatened to open criminal proceeding against the Crimean leaders and hinted at military action to stamp out "separatism".

    The Crimeans had to put their drive for reunification with Russia on ice. Until 1994, when they repeated the attempt and elected their own president on a ticket of re-integration with Russia.

    Grass Greener in Russia

    The British Foreign Office briefed Prime Minister John Major in May 1994:

    "Kiev insisted that the Crimean parliament should rescind anti-constitutional measures, particularly attempts to take over the command of interior ministry forces, the security services and demands for dual citizenship — Ukrainian and Russian." [About 70% of Crimeans are ethnic Russians — NG]

    The Ukrainian authorities see these moves as part of a further push for secession by Crimea, or possibly for eventual reunification with Russia.

    If the Crimean parliament refuses to back down they could legally seek to impose direct rule…but it is hard to see how they could enforce this on the ground…"

    Crimea, the FCO brief continued," has always had a special status in the Ukrainian constitution and enjoys considerable autonomy under existing legislation". In fact, Crimea had its own constitution which gave the republic sovereign powers.

    The Foreign Office saw scope for even greater devolution for Crimea, particularly on economic matters which the central government in Kiev neglected, despite all the financial help it was getting from the West.  

    FCO memo to PM Major re Crimean drive for re-integration with Russia
    © Photo : The National Archives London
    FCO memo to PM Major re Crimean drive for re-integration with Russia

    "Crimean demands for autonomy or re-integration with Russia will not go away. 70% of the population are ethnic Russians. They only became Ukrainian by administrative fiat of Kruschev in 1954. Their historic, linguistic and cultural ties are all with Russia and at present Russia looks to have a more prosperous future. The two parliaments may be able to come to a compromise, probably involving Crimea gaining further economic autonomy.

    This ultimately is the key to security and stability in Crimea. Unless Ukraine embarks on a serious economic reform programme to stem economic decline the grass will always seem greener on the other (Russian) side."

    Negative Security Assurance

    While in Ukraine Douglas Hurd was told that Kiev was open to international help in settling the dispute with Crimea. The Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe (CSCE) agreed to establish a resident Mission to Ukraine, to be based in Kiev with an office in Simferopol. The Ukrainians have subsequently unofficially claimed that they were able to handle Crimea without the CSCE's help. "Some might see it [CSCE involvement] as internationalizing a purely internal Ukrainian problem", an FCO memo said.

    Russia, FCO observed, was acting responsibly by calling on Kiev and Simferopol to resolve their differences peacefully.

    The British Ambassador in Ukraine cabled London:

    "Deputy [Ukrainian] Foreign Minister Tarasyuk, said that president Kravchuk had informed president Yeltsin of Ukraine's intention to resolve the situation strictly in accord with the Constitution and to treat it as an internal matter. Yeltsin had raised no objection. This had encouraged the Ukrainians to think that action up to normal law enforcement measures need not necessarily induce a Russian reaction.

    Despite these resolute statements Ukraine has few options and is all too painfully aware of it."

    The Americans were also doubtful about the chances of a peaceful resolution of the Crimean issue but what most bothered them at the time was Ukraine's accession to the Non-Proliferation Treaty. Ukraine had inherited Soviet era nuclear weapons, and Washington — as well as London — was eager for her to give them up for good. However, the issue of Crimea threatened to derail the denuclearization of Ukraine.

    "Little cause for joy", lamented US State Department. "Rada probably resistant to reform and effective decision-making. Crimea on a slow fuse. NPT ratification could be delayed."

    UK Embassy cable from Washington re US angle on Crimea
    © Photo : The National Archives London
    UK Embassy cable from Washington re US angle on Crimea

    Ukraine had signed the Non-Proliferation Treaty but her parliament was delaying ratification, demanding extra security guarantees from the nuclear powers, on top of the standard negative security assurance offered by the established nuclear weapons powers to the states that joined the NPT regime.

    negative security assurance is a guarantee by a state with nuclear weapons that it will not use or threaten to use those against a non-nuclear weapon state. Unlike a positive security assurance, it does not require a nuclear weapon state to come to the aid of a non-nuclear weapon state if it is attacked by another state with nuclear weapons.

    The Ukrainians insisted on a positive security assurance but neither London nor Washington were prepared to offer one.

    In April 1994 the British Foreign Office reassured Prime Minister John Major that negative security assurances that Britain alongside the US and Russia agreed to give Ukraine in return for her giving up nuclear weapons "does not bind us to any significant new commitments".

    "A new paragraph which states 'the sides will consult in the event this situation arises which raises a question concerning these commitments' does not require us, we believe, to go beyond the steps which we would anyway wish to take in such a situation.

    Ukraine security assurance debate
    © Photo : The National Archives London
    Ukraine security assurance debate

    The assurance was less than the Ukrainians would like, FCO admitted. Kiev had repeatedly asked for a legally binding treaty, something which London and the other depositaries of the NPT had firmly resisted. To counter Ukraine's pressure for more binding guarantees, the US suggested offering the same common assurance to Kazakhstan and Belarus. Both had agreed to get rid of their share of Soviet-era nukes and ratified the NPT in exchange for national guarantees given separately by each of the NPT depositary states. But Ukraine was insisting on a joint guarantee by all three depositaries [Russia, Britain and USA], hence this postdated offer of a joint guarantee to Kazakhstan and Belarus was designed to "serve as an example to Ukraine" and "help persuade doubters in the Ukrainian Government that this is really the best offer they are going to get".

    FCO advised the PM that a joint assurance to Kiev would add ‘nothing in substance' and would not ‘open the flood gates to similar demands from other states.'

    London and Washington were so worried that Ukraine would have second thoughts about agreeing to give up its Soviet era nuclear arsenal that they were looking for ways of luring Kiev into ratifying the NPT by promising partnership with EU.

    EU's Commissioner for Trade Sir Leon Brittan went to Ukraine to discuss the Ukrainian request that President Kravchuk sign the Partnership Cooperation Accord with EU in Brussels at the end of May or early June 1994. The request was clearly linked to the timing of the snap presidential election in June-July 1994 [which Kravchuk lost to Kuchma — NG].

    Sir Brittan "had been obliged to reply that some member states wanted accession to the NPT [in other words, getting rid of nuclear weapons — NG] before the PCA was signed".

    Sir Brittan admitted that such strict conditionality might be hard to accept but it was apparently the only way forward to ratify the NPT and then move on to the PCA with EU.

    Finally, Western efforts bore fruit and in November 1994 the Ukrainian parliament ratified NPT, albeit with "awkward provisos" in British diplomats' view. Nevertheless, London and Washington told the new president Kuchma that they considered Ukraine's accession as unconditional. Ukraine was given a joint negative security assurance by Britain, USA and Russia at the Budapest CSCE summit in early December 1994.

    Splitting Ukraine

    Once the NPT was out of the way, London channeled its efforts into luring Ukraine away from Russia.

    The British Secretary of State for Defence Malcolm Rifkind wrote to the Foreign Secretary Douglas Hurd:

    "…the situation in Ukraine merits particular attention and it is in the clear interest of the West for us to make every effort to promote Ukrainian independence and stability. This is a major security interest for the UK, perhaps second only to what happens in Russia. We must take a long term view of our interests."

    MOD letter to FCO re Ukraine
    © Photo : The National Archives London
    MOD letter to FCO re Ukraine

    Kiev took its own view of the way forward having obtained the security assurance by the nuclear weapons' states. Four months after the Budapest summit it unilaterally abolished Crimean Constitution of 1992 and deposed the popularly elected President of Crimean Republic Yuri Meshkov.

    His supporters claimed that Ukraine had effectively annexed Crimea through a coup d'etat. They made further attempts to uphold their constitutional rights in 1995, 1998 and 2006, to no avail. However, as the British diplomats opined in 1994, Crimean demands for autonomy or re-integration with Russia would not go away.

    An American forecast for the long term developments around Crimea turned out to be prescient: "Ukraine could eventually split into more than two parts", the State Department predicted in 1994. Fast forward to 2014 and it looks like Washington knew all along what would happen if Ukraine were forced to make an existential choice between East and West.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Russia a Dangerous Place to Intervene in – British Ex-PM David Lloyd George
    Centenary of Armistice in Europe vs Centenary of Western Interference in Russia
    Munich: How UK and France Sacrificed Czechoslovakia to Buy Off Hitler
    Tags:
    archives, Crimea, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Eastern Allure: Stunning Participants of Oriental International Beauty Pageant
    Eastern Allure: Stunning Participants of Oriental International Beauty Pageant
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse