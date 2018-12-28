Russian National Detained in Finland at US Request - Consulate

HELSINKI (Sputnik) – A Russian national was detained in Helsinki Airport – Vantaa at the request of the United States, the consular department of the Russian embassy in Finland told Sputnik.

"On December 15, the Finnish Border Guard detained a Russian national, Terada Mira, born in 1988 (Oksana Vovk before 2017) as she was going to Spain from St. Petersburg with a transit stop in Vantaa Airport. On the same day, the Finnish authorities notified Russia about the incident. Particularly, they told us that she was detained under an Interpol warrant at the request of the US authorities," the consulate said.

Terada is currently staying in a detention centre in Vantaa as she is waiting for a court hearing, scheduled for January 2, into whether she should be extradited to the United States or released.

A consulate staffer visited Terada in prison on December 17. The Russian national told the official she had been accused of violating laws on the war on drugs and money laundering during her stay in the United States between 2013 and 2016. Terada denied her guilt.

The consulate also added that the Finnish authorities had requested that the United States provide proof of the Russian nation’s legal violations. The Finnish Justice Ministry will decide on extraditing Terada to the United States or releasing her after studying these documents. The embassy noted that Washington had until January 29 to submit additional information.

An attorney has been appointed to the Russian national. Moreover, she is able to call the Russian embassy and her relatives.

Late on Thursday, Terada’s family told Sputnik, citing the Russian national, that it was very cold in her cell, she received food twice a day and her condition was bad. However, the consulate said that the check of Terada’s detention conditions had shown that they were in line with European norms.

The consulate said it was maintaining contacts with the Finnish authorities to support Terada.