Germany to Keep Pushing for UN Security Council Expansion – Foreign Minister

"The majority of UN members support this. Even though it will be difficult, we will be tireless in keeping this topic on the agenda," he said in an interview with Germany’s dpa news agency.
"The make-up of the Security Council is in any case outdated. I believe that the global balance of power should be represented much better than it is now. That is why I think it is reasonable to pursue this line," Maas stressed.
He said Germany was working with other countries – in particular with Japan, Brazil and India – to get a permanent seat at the Council’s table, adding that the UN reform was 20 years overdue.
