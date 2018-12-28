Germany to Keep Pushing for UN Security Council Expansion – Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany will not get tired of pushing for an expanded UN Security Council to better reflect the current balance of power in the world, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.

"The majority of UN members support this. Even though it will be difficult, we will be tireless in keeping this topic on the agenda," he said in an interview with Germany’s dpa news agency.

Germany will hold a two-year mandate to seat on the UN Security Council as one of the 10 non-permanent members starting January, in addition to five core nations: Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

"The make-up of the Security Council is in any case outdated. I believe that the global balance of power should be represented much better than it is now. That is why I think it is reasonable to pursue this line," Maas stressed.

He said Germany was working with other countries – in particular with Japan, Brazil and India – to get a permanent seat at the Council’s table, adding that the UN reform was 20 years overdue.