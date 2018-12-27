Register
16:13 GMT +327 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Westminster, London

    UK May Become a 'Third Country' Under No-Brexit Deal – EU Commissioner Oettinger

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 30

    The statement comes after a spokesperson for UK Prime Minister Theresa May said earlier this month that the British government had stepped up preparations for leaving the European Union without a deal.

    In an interview with newspapers of Germany's Funke media group, EU Budget Commissioner Gunther Oettinger warned that Berlin could face a hefty bill in case of a "hard" Brexit, something that may stand at what he described as "the mid-three digit range" of hundreds of millions of euros.

    The statement comes after a spokesperson for UK Prime Minister Theresa May said earlier in December that May is "prepared to take the UK out of the EU with no deal". The spokesperson also said that May said earlier that the parliament would have a chance to vote on May's Brexit plan well before January 21 but not until Christmas break. It will reconvene on January 7.

    READ MORE: Just 19% of Brits Think PM May's Brexit Deal Honours 2016 Referendum – Poll

    Earlier this year, May defended a draft Brexit deal in the UK parliament's House of Commons. The agreement faced criticism both from the opposition and the ruling party, with several members of May's cabinet resigning over disagreements with the deal, including Brexit Secretary Dominique Raab and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

    The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in a referendum in June 2016 and is expected to do so by March 2019.

    READ MORE: UK to Kick-Start No-Deal Brexit Preparations Due to Deadlock Situation

    Oettinger, for his part, also warned that "if the UK leaves the bloc without a Brexit deal, it will become "a third country [sic] like Morocco or Azerbaijan".

    He also expressed hope that at the end of the day, the draft Brexit deal would be approved by British lawmakers. 

    "It is not entirely unlikely that the British parliament will vote in January for the divorce agreement. For a disorderly Brexit or for a new referendum there is certainly no majority [in Britain]", Oettinger pointed out.

    He argued that even though the likelihood of the UK remaining in the EU had "somewhat increased" in the past few months, "nevertheless, I assume there will be a [British] withdrawal [from the bloc] at the end of March".

    READ MORE: 'She Selling It Double': May Promoting Brexit Deal as Least Worst Option — Prof

    The statement followed May calling off a vote in parliament on the terms of the exit from the EU after it became clear that her hard-negotiated Brexit deal would be overwhelmingly rejected.

    Demonstrators hold placards and flags at the Brexit Betrayal Rally, a pro-Brexit rally, outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Sunday Dec. 9, 2018
    © AP Photo / Tim Ireland
    'It's Going to Cause Chaos': Ex-UKIP Economics Spokesman on Possible 2nd Brexit Referendum
    Earlier this year, May defended a draft Brexit deal in the UK parliament's House of Commons. The agreement faced criticism both from the opposition and the ruling party, with several members of May's cabinet resigning over disagreements with the deal, including Brexit Secretary Dominique Raab and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

    The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in a referendum in June 2016 and is expected to do so by March 2019.

    Macron a 'Strong Supporter' of the EU

    Separately, Oettinger touched upon the French budget deficit, which is above the EU's 3 percent ceiling this year, something that he said would be accepted by the bloc as a "one-time exception". 

    He described French President Emmanuel Macron as a "strong supporter of the European Union", although Macron "lost authority with his budget for 2019" by increasing his spending in response to the Yellow Jackets protests.

    "It crucial now that Macron continues his reform agenda, especially in the labour market, and that France remains on its growth track. Under this condition, we will tolerate a national debt higher than 3 percent as a one-time exception. However, it must not continue beyond 2019", Oettinger concluded.

    READ MORE: Analyst: 2nd Brexit Referendum Isn't Going to Happen Because of Sheer Logistics

    The wave of the so-called yellow vests protests started in France in mid-November, after fuel prices hiked in the country. After a few rounds of clashes, the government agreed to scrap a planned diesel tax rise; however, the rallies continued as protesters put forward new demands, concerning broader policies.

    Related:

    UK Business Minister: MPs Have to List Brexit Options Commons Can Support
    Check Your Ethics: EU Chief Delivers Stinging Rebuke to 'Authors of Brexit'
    British AG Reportedly Urges May's Ouster in 2019, Renegotiation of Brexit Deal
    Tony Blair: Theresa May Is ‘Irresponsible’, Her Brexit Is ‘Insult to the Office’
    Tags:
    deal, government, vote, parliament, agreement, Brexit, EU, Theresa May, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Capital Charm: Meet the Gorgeous Contestants of Miss Moscow 2018 Beauty Pageant
    Capital Charm: Meet the Gorgeous Contestants of Miss Moscow 2018 Beauty Pageant
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok