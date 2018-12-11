Register
19:32 GMT +311 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May reacts during a news conference at Downing Street in London, Britain November 15, 2018

    Just 19% of Brits Think PM May's Brexit Deal Honours 2016 Referendum – Poll

    © REUTERS / Matt Dunham/Pool
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Following UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s decision to postpone the key parliamentary crunch vote until further notice due to a lack of support from MPs, the findings of a Brexit poll have been published, confirming the draft deal she secured is equally unpopular with the general public.

    Just 19 percent of Brits think the prime minister’s draft Brexit deal honours the result of the 2016 referendum, a fresh poll has found.

    Specifically, 46 percent of the sample in the latest Lord Ashcroft poll said they don’t think the deal honours the leave vote narrowly achieved in the referendum over two years ago, with 35 percent describing themselves as unsure.

    READ MORE: UK Employment Rate at Record High Despite Brexit Shambles

    However, 36 percent still preferred the deal over a no-deal Brexit, while 30 percent deemed it be even worse than crashing out of the European Union without any sort of deal or bespoke trade arrangement.

    In this Thursday, May 25, 2017 file photo British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, left, and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrive for a meeting during the NATO summit of heads of state and government, at the NATO headquarters, in Brussels. British ex-Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has slammed Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit policy, a move likely to fuel speculation that he is seeking to oust her. Johnson wrote in the Daily Telegraph on Monday Sept. 3, 2018 that May's so-called Chequers plan for continued ties with the European Union after Brexit will leave Britain in a weakened position
    © AP Photo / Thierry Charlier
    Brexit Fiasco: Five UK Politicians Who Could Benefit From Theresa May's Downfall
    The draft deal has come under heavy fire since it was revealed in November, with countless MPs slamming it as a “betrayal” of Brexit, warning it could keep Britain locked in the EU customs union long after the Article 50 deadline.

    Cross-party MPs, including a sizeable number of Tories, threatened to vote against the deal, prompting PM May to delay the vote, which was initially scheduled to take place today, as she had virtually no chance of getting it through the Commons.

    The Brexit poll found 53 percent of Brits to be in favour of MPs voting down the deal “even if it is not clear what the outcome would then be”, with just 24 percent wanting lawmakers to approve the deal as an “imperfect compromise.”

    It is currently unclear when the vote will indeed take place, but a government spokesperson on Tuesday said it will run before January 21 – just two months before the Article 50 deadline.

    READ MORE: ‘May Is Finished – Good Riddance I Say: Now Let’s Get the Flock Outta Here’

    Related:

    UK Employment Rate at Record High Despite Brexit Shambles
    'Shameful': Labour MP Causes Uproar by Brandishing Mace as Brexit Vote Delayed
    Theresa May Delays Critical Brexit Vote, Scrambles to Save Deal
    UKIP's Tommy Robinson Hints at MP Bid During Brexit 'Betrayal' Rally in London
    Tags:
    referendum, vote, trade, Brexit, UK Government, Conservative Party, European Union, Lord Ashcroft, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mermaid Meets Sailor Moon: Miss Universe 2018 National Costume Presentation
    Mermaid Meets Sailor Moon: Miss Universe 2018 National Costume Presentation
    Liar's Remorse?
    Liar’s Remorse?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse