Poroshenko Claims Won't Ask For Martial Law Extentsion in Some Ukrainian Regions

In early December, Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko introduced martial law in some Ukrainian regions located near the Russian border following the Kerch Strait incident, in which three Ukrainian vessels illegally crossed the Russian maritime border.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko claimed on Wednesday that he does not intend to ask for martial law to be extended in some regions of Ukraine.

Commenting on the upcoming vote, he argued that martial law has not affected the presidential election in Ukraine, which is scheduled for March 31.

The Ukrainian president's remarks come after Russia's President Vladimir Putin said that the Kerch Strait incident was a provocation prepared in advance as a pretext to introduce martial law and suspend voting rights ahead of Ukraine's presidential election, as Poroshenko's popularity ahead of the vote has been low.

On November 25, Ukraine's Berdyansk and Nikopol gunboats and the Yany Kapu tugboat illegally crossed the Russian maritime border as they sailed toward the Kerch Strait, the entrance to the Sea of Azov. The Ukrainian vessels were seized by Russia after failing to respond to a demand to stop. Following the incident, Poroshenko signed a decree declaring martial law in several Ukrainian regions located near the Russian border.

