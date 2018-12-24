Barcelona Police Search For Moroccan Planning Attack on Christmas Day - Reports

According to Antena3, a Casablanca-born individual was planning a potential terrorist attack in Barcelona in the area of Las Ramblas, the Plaza de Cataluna or surroundings on Christmas Day.

Mossos d'Esquadra officers believe that a bus, minibus, or similar vehicle could be used during the attack. Police officers have identified a man who could possibly be a bus driver, according to Antena3.

Regional police forces have started conducting checks on buses and areas that could be possible terrorist targets, especially in downtown areas.

Earlier, the US State Department has issued a warning to tourists planning to visit Barcelona, warning about the increased security threat.

#Spain: Exercise heightened caution around areas of vehicle movement, including buses, in the Las Ramblas area of Barcelona during Christmas and New Year’s. Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, and other public areas. pic.twitter.com/MPGiZwMwxq — Travel — State Dept (@TravelGov) December 23, 2018

Last year, Barcelona was the scene of several van-ramming attacks, which killed a total of 16 people and injured more than 150.