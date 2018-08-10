Police Detain Migrant Involved in Attack on US Tourist in Barcelona

MADRID (Sputnik) – A street vendor who participated in a recent attack on a US tourist in Barcelona has been detained, local law enforcement forces Mossos d’Esquadra said Friday.

The incident took place last week, when a group of migrants reportedly attacked US tourist Jose Bravo, leaving him injured. A detainee is a native of Senegal and was found through surveillance footage.

READ MORE: Barcelona Attack Perpetrators Planned to Use Explosive-Laden Truck — Reports

Bravo said that he was attacked when trying to protect a woman with a child who allegedly prevented from passing by migrants. The vendors said that the fight was started by two drunken tourists who attacked the merchant, hit him with a bottle, and only then the US citizen and "another person with whom he was" got involved in the conflict.