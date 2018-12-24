US State Dept Warns of Possible Terror Attacks in Spain During New Year Holidays

"Spain: Exercise heightened caution around areas of vehicle movement, including buses, in the Las Ramblas area of Barcelona during Christmas and New Year’s. Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, and other public areas," the State Department said on Twitter on Sunday.
Fighting terrorism has been a major issue in European countries over the past years because of the high number of attacks. Spain's terror alert level has stood at the fourth out of five levels since June 2015.
