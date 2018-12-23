Yellow Vest Protesters Across France Exceed 38,000 - Reports

According to the Europe 1 radio station, 38,600 protesters are partaking in the rallies as of 6:00 p.m. local time (17:00 GMT). Last weekend, the number reached 66,000 people.
Earlier in the day, the ministry reported that some 23,800 protesters were taking part in the protests nationwide.
A Sputnik correspondent earlier reported that police had used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the protesters on the Champs Elysee in Paris. The protesters have left the main avenue.
The wave of the so-called yellow vest protests — named after the obligatory attribute of French drivers — started in mid-November.
READ MORE: Allegations of Russian Link to 'Yellow Vests' a Real Flop — French Journo
While the French government has scrapped its planned hike in diesel taxes, which is what initially sparked the protests, the “yellow vests” have evolved into a broader movement against government policies and rising living costs. The rallies have been marked by violent clashes between protesters and the police.
All comments
Show new comments (0)