Register
22:49 GMT +319 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An Eiffel Tower is seen at a store front window vandalized by the yellow vests movement, in Paris, France. Rising protests that first began on November 17 and erupted over high living costs has morphed into a broader anti-government rebellion.

    Allegations of Russian Link to 'Yellow Vests' a Real Flop - French Journo

    © Sputnik / Irina Kalashnikova
    Europe
    Get short URL
    270

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The allegations of Russia's involvement in the yellow vest protest movement in France have nothing to do with reality and are being used to promote the application of the controversial "fake news" law, Patrick Kamenka, a member of the French National Union of Journalists (SNJ-CGT), told Sputnik on Wednesday.

    French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said earlier in December that the French authorities were looking at media reports about Russia's alleged involvement in the rallies. Moscow, in turn, said that the yellow vest protests were France's internal affair, calling the claims slander.

    Rumours Do Not Reflect the Reality

    A Republican Guard lowers the French national flag at half-mast at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 15, 2016, the day after the Bastille Day truck attack in Nice.
    © REUTERS / Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool
    France Found No Signs of Russia's Alleged Involvement in Yellow Vest Protests - Media
    The yellow vest demonstrations were sparked last month by anger over fuel tax increases in France and have ever since expanded into wider grievances.

    "I think it's a real flop… I believe these accusations are completely out of [touch with] reality in France. This situation is social, people are asking for a better life because of the social difficulties they have… The real problem is what would be the answer of the [French] government and President [Emmanuel] Macron to the demands of the people… I think that if you go and ask people who are demonstrating or fighting for their rights, they will be surprised [to hear] these rumors," Kamenka said.

    Politicians Using Accusation Against Russia to Push 'Fake News' Bill Forward

    In late November, the French National Assembly passed a law envisaging measures to fight against the manipulation of information, and empowering French judges to order the removal of "fake news" from websites during election campaigns. Before being adopted by the lower house of the French parliament, the law was rejected twice by the Senate.

    A protester takes part in a demonstration of the yellow vests movement in Paris, France.
    © Sputnik / Irina Kalashnikova
    A protester takes part in a demonstration of the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, France.

    Protesters build a barricade during a protest of Yellow vests (Gilets jaunes) against rising oil prices and living costs, on December 1, 2018 in Paris
    © AFP 2018 / Abdulmonam Eassa
    BBC Confirms Channel Has Been Craving Proof of Russian "Role" in Paris Rallies
    Kamenka believes that the allegations of Russia’s involvement in the "yellow vest" protests could help the authors of the law to push it forward.

    "We as a union declared recently that this law is very much against the freedom of expression and can be used against any media or any journalist… In this case, they are playing games accusing either Russia or the US of trying to push this social [yellow vest] movement forward… I think it will help those who introduced that law to the French parliament," Kamenka underlined.

    No Proof of Russia's Involvement in Rallies

    Kamenka pointed at the fact that no proof of Russia's involvement in the protest movement had been found so far.

    "There has not been any proof of the allegations that Russia has been playing games with this yellow vest movement. It's far from the reality of the [French] society, the real situation… Until now we have seen no evidence that Russia has been… helping this movement to expand further," Kamenka pointed out.

    READ MORE: Idea of Russian Meddling in French Riots Belongs to Conspiracy Theories — Le Pen

    Marine Le Pen, the leader of the French National Rally (RN) party, said earlier on Wednesday that the idea that there was a Russian trace in the "Yellow Vests" protests in France was part of one of "conspiracy theories" that exist in some media.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    violence, protests, fuel tax, Yellow Vests Protests, Russia, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    For-Profit Non-Profit: Trump Foundation Fizzles Out
    For-Profit Non-Profit: Trump Foundation Fizzles Out
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse