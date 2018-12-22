French Senate Backs Proposed Social Measures in Response to Yellow Vest Rallies

PARIS (Sputnik) – The French Senate on Friday backed a draft law on emergency economic and social measures declared by the authorities in response to the yellow vest protests.

"The French Senate has ultimately supported the draft law on emergency economic and social measures," the Senate said on its Twitter page.

Earlier in the day, the French National Assembly, lower chamber of the country’s parliament, also supported the draft law after 13-hour discussions.

The wave of the so-called yellow vest protests — named after the obligatory attribute of French drivers — started in mid-November. While the French government has scrapped its planned hike in diesel taxes, which is what initially sparked the protests, the yellow vests have evolved into a broader movement against government policies and rising living costs.

The rallies have been marked by violent clashes between protesters and the police, rioting, burning cars and destroyed shops and banks.

Earlier in December, French President Emmanuel Macron introduced a number of measures aimed at resolving the nation's economic and social crisis and declared a state of economic and social emergency.

The proposed measures included annual bonuses for employees and exemptions from increased social security tax for pensioners earning less than 2,000 euros (over $2,200) per month.

